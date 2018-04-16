Deputies investigating after Pickens Co. woman kidnapped from her home, thrown into Lake Keowee

Pickens County deputies are investigating after a woman was reportedly kidnapped, forced to drive the suspect around, and then was pushed into lake Keowee on Sunday.

Deputies said the 66-year-old victim was kidnapped from her home on Holly Springs School Road around 9:30 a.m.

Around 12:30 p.m., deputies said the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office notified them that the victim’s Jeep Cherokee was found on the roadside along Highway 183 near the Oconee Nuclear Station.

Oconee County deputies later found the victim in Lake Keowee, after she said she had been forced from her car and thrown into the lake by a man.

Deputies said the suspect was wearing an orange mask and abducted the woman as she was entering her vehicle outside her home.

The man forced the woman to drive him to multiple locations near the lake and eventually ordered her to stop near the bridge on Highway 183, where deputies said the man made the woman get out. She was forced to follow the man down into a wooded area to the water’s edge, where deputies said the woman was pushed into the water.

The woman was not seriously hurt.

Deputies are still trying to identify the suspect and a possible motive for the abduction.

Deputies said the suspect was about six-feet-tall with a medium build. In addition to the orange mask, he was wearing a blue sweat shirt and black pants.

Anyone that may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 898-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

