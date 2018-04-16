Forest City police searching for missing or runaway 16-year-old girl

The Forest City Police Department has asked for help tracking down a missing or runaway 16-year-old girl.

Police said they are searching for Cloe Shay Nodine.

Cloe was last seen walking on West Main Drive in Forest City, heading toward Spindale. She was wearing a white t-shirt and pink jogging pants. She also carrying a blue backpack with pink shoulder straps and the word ROXY on the side.

Cloe is 5’2”, 170 lbs. with short, straight brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information to call Sgt. Clint Hunter at the Forest City Police Dept. at (828) 245-5555 or (828) 286-2911.

MORE NEWS - 207 Million eggs in nine states recalled over salmonella fears

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.