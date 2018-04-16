Greenville County deputies encourage residents, businesses to register for Code Red alerts

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents and businesses in the county to sign up for CodeRED, a service by Greenville County Emergency Management that provides alerts and important notices during emergencies.

“The CodeRED system has recently been brought up after the case of missing person, Dale Hunter, and we want to reiterate the value in this great tool.” Sgt. Ryan Flood said in a news release. “CodeRED alerts went out in an effort to notify nearby residents to look out for Mr. Hunter.:

Flood said the alerts are sent out to people living within a specific radius near the incident area.

“We encourage all residents to check out the website and get registered,” he added. “The service is free of charge for anybody to sign up.”

Deputies said the registration process is simple. Just click here and register your name, address, phone number, and/or email address to be stored in the CodeRED database.

CodeRED alerts can be sent out for weather warnings, natural disasters, power outages, missing person incidents, hazardous material spills, and other potentially dangerous situations .

Call Greenville County Emergency Management at 467-2680 with any additional Code Red questions.

