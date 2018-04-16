Police: Greenwood man arrested after shooting at apartments, leading officers on foot chase

Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >
Troopers are investigating after a car was torn into pieces when it was wedged between the guard rail and a retaining wall along I-385 South near Mauldin early Monday.More >
Troopers said one person has died after a car ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole Sunday night in Spartanburg County.More >
Carrie Underwood made her first television appearance since injuring her face in strong form at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, owning the stage with her powerhouse vocals.More >
South Carolina residents who lost their driving privileges due to certain suspensions may be able to get their driver’s licenses back starting Monday during 2018 Driver Suspension Eligibility Week.More >
Pickens County deputies are investigating after a woman was reportedly kidnapped, forced to drive the suspect around, and then was pushed into lake Keowee on Sunday.More >
Online shoppers have gotten used to seeing that line on checkout screens before they click "purchase." But a case before the Supreme Court could change that.More >
Deputies have issued an advisory regarding an alleged carjacking, and are seeking the public's help for related information.More >
A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the forecast area for the next several days.More >
SCDC officials said 7 people were killed and 17 hospitalized after violence broke out in 3 housing units in the prison Sunday nightMore >
The ninth annual Upstate Jewish festival came to Greenville on Sunday with cultural music, food, art, and dancing.More >
Several inmates attempted to start a riot inside of a detention center located in Gaffney.More >
Damages from the severe weather on Sunday.More >
