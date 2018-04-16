Police: Greenwood man arrested after shooting at apartments, leading officers on foot chase

The Greenwood Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a foot chase on Sunday morning.

An officer on routine patrol reported hearing several nearby gunshots in the area of Milwee Avenue and Gray Street before spotting a suspect with a handgun.

Police said 24-year-old Toddrekus Malik White was standing next to a silver car and firing the gun over the vehicle toward an apartment complex on Palmetto Court. When White spotted the officer, police said he threw down the gun and started running.

White was caught on the porch of a neighboring apartment.

Investigators said they found spent shell casings, the discarded handgun and another firearm in the floorboard of the silver car.

White was charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and failure to stop on lawful command. Officers said more charges may be pending.

