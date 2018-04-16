Warming trend ahead, with lots of sunshine

Some chilly nights will lead to pleasant spring afternoons this week. Dry weather will remain in place until late in the weekend.

Tonight will be colder than normal for this time of year. The mountains are under a Freeze Warning through Tuesday morning for lows dropping to between 30-32, while the Upstate will start Tuesday in the mid to upper 30s. Through the day we'll get ample sunshine and a big rebound in temps. Highs will warm to 71 in the Upstate and 66 in the mountains.

Wednesday will be the warmest day all week with highs near 80 degrees. A front will sweep through Thursday to drop temps and pick up wind speeds. Highs will be back in the 60s and 70s to wrap up the week.

Rain pushes back in for the weekend, but it should hold off until Sunday.

