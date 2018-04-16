Coroner: 7-year-old Greenville boy dies after Upstate crash

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said a young child passed away at the hospital after a collision on Sunday.

The coroner and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are involved in a joint investigation into a collision on Asheville Highway near White Avenue around 11:22 a.m. The driver of a 2000 Honda lost control and ran off the right side of the road, striking a curb, a road sign and a power pole.

A passenger in the vehicle died after the crash. The coroner identified the victim as 7-year-old Savario Tyson Gambrell Jr. of Parker Cone Way in Greenville.

Savario's time of death was 5:16 p.m. on Sunday at Greenville Memorial Hospital. The coroner said a complete examination will take place to determine the child's cause of death.

"Please keep the family of young Savario in your thoughts and prayers during their time of grief," Coroner Rusty Clevenger said.

Troopers said 27-year-old Sadario Gambrell was charged with reckless driving in connection with the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

