Asheville police in search of armed robbery suspect

The Asheville Police Department needs help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

On Sunday, police responded to the Hot Spot on Sweeten Creek Road after they got reports of an armed robbery.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and displayed a firearm, demanding cash and cigars. Before the officers arrived, the suspect left the store on foot.

The suspect was described by police as a male wearing a hooded jacket and a surgical mask.

If anyone has any additional information on this incident or the suspect's identity please contact the Asheville Police Department at 8828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

