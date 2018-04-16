Former Upstate teacher accused of sexual battery with students in Beaufort Co.

A Beaufort County school teacher accused of assaulting two minors used to work in the Upstate, according to Battery Creek High School's website.

Brittney Whetzel, 28, was arrested at her home on Lady's Island and charged with sexual battery with two students and providing alcohol to three minors in connection with an incident that occurred last week, the Beaufort County School district said.

According to her bio on the website for Battery Creek High School, Whetzel is a graduate of Clemson University who previously taught at Boiling Springs High School.

Whetzel, an English teacher, was placed on administrative leave.

The district said Akina Andrews, a media assistant, was also placed on administrative leave. According to the Associated Press, 23-year-old Andrews is charged with three counts of providing alcohol to minors and turned herself in to authorities on Monday afternoon.

