Detectives: suspect charged for stealing 43 pieces of mail in western NC

A usual traffic stop took a turn after Waynesville police found 43 pieces of stolen mail in a vehicle.

Detective Sam Holland reported that an arrest took place in December after Dakota Creek was pulled over for running a stop sign.

Upon further investigation, Waynesville police said they found a stolen gun, a concealed gun, drug paraphernalia, drugs, and a stack of stolen mail in his vehicle from 32 victims.

Detective Holland said the mail victims were from Mills River, Asheville, and Waynesville. The victim's stolen mail included their debit cards, replacement cards, EBT cards, paychecks, checks (to and from addresses), and even a driver's license that a teenager was expecting, said Holland.

It is assumed by detectives that Creek would ride around in his car taking mail out of mail boxes, typically at the ends of roads for multiple addresses.

Detective Holland worked on returning the stolen mail to its rightful owners. He began by calling those who he could find the phone numbers for. After that, he mailed the remaining pieces of mail back to the addresses with a letter explaining the situation.

Holland thanked the post office for all of their help in finding each victim. All of the letters have been sent back and Creek was charged upon the return of the remaining mail.

According to Holland, Dakota Creek has been charged with larceny and possession of stolen property.

MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies elderly woman killed in Greenville Co. house fire

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.