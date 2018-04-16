Police: Upstate man arrested for assault against girlfriend - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Upstate man arrested for assault against girlfriend

Posted: Updated:
Travis Shell (Source: GPD) Travis Shell (Source: GPD)
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Police Department met with a victim who claimed she was assaulted by her boyfriend on Sullivan Street.

An officer observed the victim after the incident. According to police, the victim had a bruised and swollen left and right eye, bruises on her neck that were visible, and a bite mark on her right forearm. 

Police said, the court issued an arrest warrant for assault and battery of a high aggravated nature for her boyfriend, Travis Shell, who was taken into custody. 

