Police: Upstate man arrested for assault against girlfriend

The Greenville Police Department met with a victim who claimed she was assaulted by her boyfriend on Sullivan Street.

An officer observed the victim after the incident. According to police, the victim had a bruised and swollen left and right eye, bruises on her neck that were visible, and a bite mark on her right forearm.

Police said, the court issued an arrest warrant for assault and battery of a high aggravated nature for her boyfriend, Travis Shell, who was taken into custody.

