Anderson officers save man in Walmart bathroom after opioid overdose

Anderson police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive man in a Walmart bathroom on Sunday.

According to officers, the Walmart employees advised them that a suspicious male had gone into the restroom and had been in there for quite some time. They eventually went in to check on him, and found him passed out and unresponsive on the floor of the bathroom stall.

Officer Charlie Hendrix stated in the incident report that the suspect/victim was found with two syringes next to him, and fresh "Track Marks" on his arm.

The suspect's actions and evidence were consistent with someone who was under the influence of narcotics and had overdosed, according to Hendrix. Narcan was then administered to the suspect, and by the second dose he became responsive.

Officers said the suspect would not admit to drug use and stated that he does not know what happened.

The suspect was transported by EMS to Anderson Area Medical Center.

Police Chief Stewart said officers were trained in October 2017 on administering Naloxone for overdoses and should make every reasonable effort to revive overdose victims.

