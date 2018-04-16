Police: 'Night Court' star Harry Anderson passes away in Asheville

The Asheville Police Department said actor Harry Anderson passed away Monday morning.

Officers said no foul play is suspect in Anderson's death, which occurred at his Asheville home. Officers received the call art 6:41 a.m.

Anderson, 65, is best known for the role of Judge Harry Stone on the television series Night Court, which he starred in from 1984 to 1992. He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for outstanding lead actor in comedy series for the role.

He and his wife moved from New Orleans to Asheville in 2006. According to The New York Times, the couple looked at three houses on the same street and bought the third on the same day.

