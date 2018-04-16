Investigators searching for runaway teen with ties to McDowell Co.

Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office along with the Department of Social Services are searching for a runaway teen.

Per authorities, 16-year-old Jeremiah Kirby was last seen Friday in Harrisburg, NC. Investigators believe he may be in McDowell because he has family there.

Anyone with information concerning Kirby’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 828-652-4000.

No photo is available at this time.

