Power restored to thousands of Duke Energy customers in Greenwood Co.

Thousands were without power in Greenwood County as strong winds ripped through the Carolinas Monday.

Per the Duke Energy Outage Map, over 4,000 customers were without power in Greenwood. The biggest outages took place in Hodges and Cokesbury, per the map. The outages were first reported around 9 p.m. Power was restored to thousands by 11 p.m. and only 24 were left without power.

Duke Energy officials say the outage was cause by a transmission issue. They say the issue is weather related.

Other major outages by 11 p.m. included:

Greenville - 164

Spartanburg - 251

Anderson - 294

