Thousands of Duke Energy customers without power in Greenwood Co.

Power outages in Greenwood Co. (Source: Duke Energy Outage Map) Power outages in Greenwood Co. (Source: Duke Energy Outage Map)
GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Thousands are without power in Greenwood County as strong winds rip through the Carolinas Monday.

Per the Duke Energy Outage Map, over 4,000 customers are without power in Greenwood. The biggest outages are taking place in Hodges and Cokesbury, per the map. The outages were first reported around 9 p.m. The estimated time of restoration is 11 p.m.

Duke Energy officials say the outage was cause by a transmission issue. They say the issue is weather related.

Other major outages include:

  • Greenville - 470
  • Spartanburg - 276
  • Anderson - 448

