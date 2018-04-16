Troopers, fire crews respond to collision in Greenville Co.

Scene of collision on US 25 at SC 11. (4/16/18 FOX Carolina)

SC Highway Patrol troopers responded to a collision with injuries on US Hwy 25 Monday evening, per the SC Highway Patrol Real-Time Traffic Information system.

The collision took place on US 25 at SC 11 around 8:30 p.m., the traffic system said.

At this time, few details are available.

The Glassy Mountain Fire Department is on scene.

MORE NEWS: Man serving time for Upstate drug charges among 7 killed in Lee Correctional riot

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.