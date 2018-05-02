Downtown Clemson's Mr. Knickerbocker store closing after decades in business

After decades in business and making a name for itself as a downtown Clemson staple, the Mr. Knickerbocker store will close.

The announcement came in a Facebook post on the store's official Facebook page:

It is with great difficulty we announce the closing of our downtown Clemson location. We will announce any new locations plans as soon as we finalize details. We have had the pleasure of serving so many amazing Clemson fans since 1973 at this location and we cherish all of our memories we have collected and our friendships we have made for a lifetime, for that has been our greatest pleasure and success. We love our Clemson customers and we hope to see you at our Hwy 123 location next to Publix in Clemson, our “Shops At Greenridge” location on Woodruff Road in Greenville and our sales outlet store in Central. Stop by our downtown location for our BIG MOVING SALE going on now till May 12th!! Go Tigers from the family of James and Betty Spearman, the original Mr and Mrs Knickerbocker.

The downtown location serviced Clemson fans and the community since 1973. Store officials said a BIG MOVING SALE would take place from May 2 to May 12, 2018.

The store has a location on Hwy 123 in Clemson, at Shops At Greenridge on Woodruff Road in Greenville and an outlet store in Central, SC.

On Saturday, May 20, the downtown Clemson location officially shut its doors and closed up shop.

