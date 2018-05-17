Michael Arnaud wins BMW Charity Pro-Am in Upstate - FOX Carolina 21

Michael Arnaud wins BMW Charity Pro-Am in Upstate

Golfers prepare to hit the course at Thornblade (FOX Carolina/May 16, 2018). Golfers prepare to hit the course at Thornblade (FOX Carolina/May 16, 2018).
Michael Arnaud wins BMW Charity Pro Am. (5/20/18 FOX Carolina) Michael Arnaud wins BMW Charity Pro Am. (5/20/18 FOX Carolina)
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The BMW Charity Pro Am got underway Thursday at three golf courses across the Upstate.

More than 30 celebrities competed in this year’s golf tournament.

Games were played at Thornblade in Greer, The Cliffs Valley in Travelers Rest, and the Furman University Golf Club.

The purse is $700,000.

Thursday evening featured the first-ever All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Fluor Field. The game featured two teams of athletes, actors, and entertainers led by team captains Larry the Cable Guy and John O’Hurley, and Alfonso Riberio and Rob Riggle. FOX Carolina Sports Director Aaron Cheslock also played in the game.

The tournament continued until Sunday when American golfer Michael Arnaud took home the win.

Each year the BMW Charity Pro-Am draws 40,000 spectators. Due to the support, officials said this year the tournament will surpass the $13 million mark in donations given to Upstate charities.

