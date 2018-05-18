15 students now charged after burglary, vandalism at high school

Police said a total of 15 students from Union County High School have been arrested after a group of people broke into the school and vandalized the building on May 17.

Police said the burglary happened just after 12:30 a.m.

The Student Resource Officer at the school said surveillance footage showed several students enter near the school’s library and begin to pour paint on the floor and throw food. The officer said there was also damage to the top floor of the building near the guidance counselor’s office.

SLIDESHOW: Mugshots released for 15 students arrested

Four students were identified and charged that same day.

Police said Makayla Goode, 18, Amaziah Byrd, 18, Shamia Rice, 17, and Kenneth Tucker Jr, 18, were all arrested and charged with burglary second degree and malicious damage to property. They will be tried as adults in general sessions court.

On Friday, police signed arrest warrants on 11 additional students.

Those students were identified as:

Deshaun Holmes, 18

Dearia Davis, 17

Deoreion Eison, 17

Alysha Robinson, 17

Aaron Foster, 18

Makayla Hill, 18

J’Maya Jeter, 18

Tykievous Browning, 18

Terrance Hill Jr., 18

Jazmine Boyd, 17

Andarius Glenn, 18

All 11 were charged with burglary second degree and malicious damage to property.

Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach Jr. released this statement on the incident:

"In the early morning hours of Thursday, May 17, 2018 Union County High School was broken into by several individuals. Once inside the school the individuals vandalized several areas of the school. Law Enforcement was notified and has been involved. The school and law-enforcement continue to investigate this incident. The school will follow district policy and discipline any students who are identified as being involved with the incident."

MORE NEWS - FDA approves new drug that can prevent migraines

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.