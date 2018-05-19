Officials: Over 30K gallons of untreated wastewater released into French Broad River Basin

The City of Hendersonville's Wastewater Collection System is warning residents of a wastewater discharge that occurred Friday night.

Per an alert sent out Saturday morning, two discharges of untreated wastewater due to excessive rainfall resulted in a sanitary sewer overflow. The discharges released approximately 19,980 gallons, which entered Mud Creek in the French Broad River Basin.

A third discharge released approximately 7,130 gallons into Mud Creek.

Here is the full message from Hendersonville Water and Sewer:

On October 1, 1999 House Bill 1160 was enacted by the NC General Assembly requiring that all local governments, animal operations, industries and others who operate wastewater collection and handling systems issue a news press release when a spill of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters. In accordance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21 Chapter 143.215.1C the following news release has been prepared and is hereby issued to the local media in the affected area(s). The City of Hendersonville’s Wastewater Collection System experienced two discharges of untreated wastewater from our collection system on Friday, May 18, 2018 at approximately 11:02 am from manhole number 5096 and an un-numbered manhole located at 99 Balfour Road due to excessive rainfall resulting in this sanitary sewer overflow (SSO). These two discharges released approximately 19,980 gallons. The untreated wastewater entered Mud Creek in the French Broad River Basin. A third discharge occurred at manhole number 204 located at 303 Berkley Rd at approximately 10:19 am due to excessive rainfall resulting in this sanitary sewer overflow. This discharge released approximately 7,130 gallons entering Mud Creek in the French Broad River Basin. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, (NCDEQ) Division of Water Resources (DWR), via Department of Emergency Management’s (NCDEM) after hours reporting number, was notified of the event on Saturday, May 19, 2018 and will be reviewing this matter. For more information please contact Mr. Lee Smith or Tim Sexton at (828) 697-3073 with Hendersonville Water and Sewer or Mr. Tim Heim with the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Asheville Regional Office at (828) 296-4500.

A fourth discharge was reported on Sunday. This one occurred on Saturday as well at approximately 9:29 a.m. Officials say it resulted in 3,095 gallons of untreated wastewater entering Mud Creek in the French River Basin.

The City of Hendersonville’s Wastewater Collection System experienced one discharge of untreated wastewater from our collection system on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at approximately 9:29 am from an un-numbered manhole located at 126 Balfour Road due to excessive rainfall resulting in this sanitary sewer overflow (SSO). This discharge released approximately 3,095 gallons. The untreated wastewater entered Mud Creek in the French Broad River Basin.

Another discharge of untreated water was reported, involving a spill that occurred on Wednesday in the Crane Creek Water and Sewer District.

According to officials, the district had a spill of approximately 4,400 gallons of untreated wastewater at a manhole station near the Rockwell Lift Station of Rockwell Drive in Fletcher, NC.

Officials said the spill reached an unknown tributary behind the Rockwell Lift Station that flows into Cane Creek at I-26 and then flows into the French Broad River.

The Division of Water Resources is still reviewing the matter after the notification they received on Wednesday, for more information you can contact the Henderson County Cane Creek Sewer District at 828-694-6608.

MORE NEWS: Royal wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are married

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.