Fire officials: Family of 8 ok after house fire in Inman; family dog dies

Spartanburg County fire officials say crews responded to a house fire in Inman on Sunday.

The fire occurred at a residence on Bethune Street.

Officials say four adults and four children were home at the time of the fire, but all are ok. Two dogs were also inside. One of them died during the fire, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

The home is a total loss.

Red Cross is assisting the family.

The fire is under investigation

