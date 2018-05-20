More afternoon rain chances next few days including Memorial Day weekend

Get ready for some more rainy afternoons and evenings over the next week, including at least the first two days of Memorial Day weekend.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will fire up during the afternoon in the mountains, and then a few will move down to the Upstate during the evening. Highs reach the low to mid-80s.

Tuesday will be the same, starting out dry with an even greater chance for thunderstorms during the afternoon.

A cold front will approach from the west on Wednesday which will allow rain and storms to form. Midweek marks the greatest chance for widespread wet and stormy weather in the afternoon/evening.

As long as the front moves all the way through (which as of now does look that way), Thursday and Friday will be a little drier, and will only have a few late day showers.

Another Gulf low will form and move in through the Memorial Day weekend, which is going to provide ample opportunity for increased rain chances across the region.

There’s the off chance that it could become a named tropical system, but regardless will still bring more rain to the area over the holiday weekend.

As of now, GSP is at 7 consecutive days with measurable rain. The current record is 17 days in a row (from 1920, a streak ending August 24th) and the second place record is 13 days (ending August 10, 2003).

Our forecast calls for 7 more days of rain chances so by next week we could be in the running for a record.

