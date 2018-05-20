Fire crews rescue residents from flooded home in Greenville Co.; several roadways flooded

Fire crews are responding to several areas in Greenville County after reports of severe flooding Sunday evening.

Parker Fire responded to several homes on Ross Street around 5:40 p.m. after reports of flooding.

One of the homeowners there, Carrie Gaske, said the water mostly flooded her backyard. She said her neighbors were not so lucky.

"My house sits higher up, so it mostly flooded my back yard," said Gaske. "My neighbors' houses sit much lower. The house behind mine flooded into their house and the firefighters had to rescue two dogs."

Gaske captured video of residents being rescued from the flooded homes by fire crews. She said one of the residents had medical issues, but they were able to carry her out.

"The rain came very hard very quickly no one had time to react or get out of their houses. Down the street from me police and firefighters rescued three people and one dog from their home. The girl has medical issues that make it hard to get around. They carried her out."

Dispatchers confirmed all residents were rescued and are safe.

Other areas that experienced severe flooding were:

West Blue Ride and Bramlett

South Florida and Washington

Lois Avenue

McArthur Street, Dorsey Blvd. and Woodrow Street

Dispatchers say these areas were blocked off due to flooding.

Per dispatch, flooding was also reported at a home on Watson Drive.

No injuries have been reported.

LATEST FORECAST: More afternoon rain chances next few days including Memorial Day weekend

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.