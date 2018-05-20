Deputies: SLED investigating after armed suspect wounded in Spartanburg Co. officer-involved shooting

Deputies said a suspect is out of surgery after being wounded in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday.

According to officials with Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call just after 4:40 p.m. about a disturbance with weapons along Countryside Circle in Moore. They learned while en route to the scene that the suspect was cutting and stabbing himself.

Upon arrival, deputies said they encountered the suspect in the roadway outside a trailer. Deputies said the male suspect had cut himself on his arms several times and told the deputy to shoot and kill him.

The sheriff's office said a responding deputy told the suspect to drop the knife numerous times, which was witnessed by several witnesses. The suspect, however, refused to drop his knife.

Deputies said the suspect then continued advancing towards the deputy, forcing the deputy to fire his duty weapon, striking the suspect several times.

Deputies said provided first aid to the suspect until EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital. The sheriff's office said the suspect is now out of surgery at this time, however his condition is unknown.

As is protocol, SLED has been called in to investigate the incident, and officials are on scene at this time.

The deputy who fired his weapon has been placed on paid administrative leave until an internal investigation is complete. He was not injured in the shooting.

SLED issued a statement Monday, stating that agents were investigating and would present all evidence to prosecutors when the investigation is completed.

SLED said the shooting was the first of 2018 involving a Spartanburg County deputy. Overall, there have been 17 officer-involved shootings in the state in 2018.

