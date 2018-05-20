Fire Chief: Rescue operation continues after Clemson freshman falls 70 ft on Whitewater River

Site of the search command post in Oconee County (May 21, 2018/ FOX Carolina)

Officials with Oconee County Emergency Services searched for a second day on Monday for a woman who fell into the Whitewater River in Northern Oconee County on Sunday.

Fire Chief Charles King said emergency crews were alerted to the fall shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday

King said a caller reported that a group of four people were at the river and a woman had fallen approximately 70 feet from the top of the falls. Officials said she was walking alongside the water when she slipped.

According to King, the Lower Whitewater Falls is the final set of waterfalls on the Whitewater River before emptying into Lake Jocassee. He said the falls have a total drop of around 600 feet.

King said the caller met fire and rescue crews and led them to the scene. Crews searched the area until around 8:30 p.m., but with no success.

Technical rescuers on land and divers in boats on Lake Jocassee assisted with the search operation. Approximately 40 to 50 people were on scene searching the waterfall. King said limited access, local storms, and high river levels have added to the already complex and dangerous situation.

Search crews were back on scene Monday morning trying once again to locate the victim, King said.

King confirmed Monday that the woman who fell was a 19-year-old freshman at Clemson University. She was with three other people at the time of the accident.

A prayer vigil will be held at 7 p.m on Monday night in honor of the 19-year-old at Gignilliat field, 621 N Townville St. Seneca SC, 29678.

