Dispatchers: Police chase that began in Wellford ended in Greenv - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatchers: Police chase that began in Wellford ended in Greenville

Posted: Updated:
Wellford police car in Greenville as tow truck loads vehicle (FOX Carolina/ May 21, 2018) Wellford police car in Greenville as tow truck loads vehicle (FOX Carolina/ May 21, 2018)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Emergency dispatchers said a police chase that began in Spartanburg County Monday morning ended in Greenville.

Dispatchers in Spartanburg County said Wellford police were involved in the pursuit.

A Wellford police vehicle was seen near the intersection of Pleasantburg Drive and Poinsett Highway with its blue lights on as a tow truck operator loaded a  sedan onto a flat-bed tow truck just before 5 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

MORE NEWS - Fire Chief: Rescue operation to continue Monday after woman falls 70 ft on Whitewater River

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.