Dispatchers: Police chase that began in Wellford ended in Greenville

Wellford police car in Greenville as tow truck loads vehicle (FOX Carolina/ May 21, 2018)

Emergency dispatchers said a police chase that began in Spartanburg County Monday morning ended in Greenville.

Dispatchers in Spartanburg County said Wellford police were involved in the pursuit.

A Wellford police vehicle was seen near the intersection of Pleasantburg Drive and Poinsett Highway with its blue lights on as a tow truck operator loaded a sedan onto a flat-bed tow truck just before 5 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

MORE NEWS - Fire Chief: Rescue operation to continue Monday after woman falls 70 ft on Whitewater River

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.