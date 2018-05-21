Dispatchers: Police chase that began in Wellford ended in Greenville

Officials with Oconee County Emergency Services said rescue crews began searching again Monday morning for a woman who fell into the Whitewater River in Northern Oconee County on Sunday.More >
Authorities say the cougar believed responsible for the attack has been euthanized.More >
The Anderson County Coroner confirms two people have died following a chase that led to a collision in Powdersville Sunday morning.More >
SC Highway Patrol Troopers confirm two people have died following a head-on collision in Laurens County.More >
Police said a total of 15 students students from Union County High School have been arrested after a group of people broke into the school and vandalized the building on May 17.More >
A 13-year-old girl in Hawaii was arrested for second-degree murder after her one-day-old infant was found dead in a trash can.More >
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Anderson woman was arrested Friday and charged in connection with staging a vehicle crash to file a false insurance claim.More >
A New York couple made the discovery of a lifetime after they found a hidden safe filled with cash and jewels in their backyard.More >
A physician who spiked his girlfriend's drink with medication to induce an abortion has been sentenced to three years in prison.More >
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright is asking for help finding out who vandalized Travelers Rest Baptist ChurchMore >
Viewers share photos of Greenville area flooding on May 20. (5/20/18)More >
The 2018 Bill and Jo Trent Airshow took place at the Anderson Regional Airport on Sunday to salute the veterans of Operations Desert Storm and Enduring Freedom.More >
Crews continue clean up efforts after Friday's mudslide in Western North Carolina.More >
The Children's Museum of the Upstate opened it's doors to the public on Saturday at a new location in Spartanburg!More >
A riot at Lee Correctional Institution was held by protesters, following the lawsuit filed after the deadly prison riot in April.More >
Members of the royal family celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.More >
Widespread flooding and mudslides were reported overnight Friday in western North Carolina, which prompted the closure of I-26 and Highway 176. (5/19/18)More >
Greenville hosts Greek Festival. (5/18/18)More >
More than 30 celebrities, including actors, entertainers, and pro athletes, are in town for the annual golf tournament.More >
