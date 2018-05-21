Sheriff Chuck Wright asks for help solving profane church vandalism

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright is asking for help tracking down the suspect or suspects responsible for vandalizing a church and writing a demeaning message about him.

Wright posted about the case on Facebook Sunday, stating that the Travelers Rest Baptist Church had been vandalized.

According to the incident report, a suspect broke out eight windows on the backside of the church. Someone also spray-painted two of the doors with the message, "Jesus knows: Sheriff is an inbred [expletive] hick."

Below is the sheriff’s message:

I need some help.

Someone vandalized the Travelers Rest Baptist Church.

I need to know who did this. They wrote something bad about me, however,

I am so upset that someone did this to a house of God.

Help me find who did this and I will make it worth your while.

Pray for the church.

Thank you in advance. - Chuck

Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church located on Brewton Road in Spartanburg County. Damage to several of the church's windows could be seen Monday morning.

