Sheriff Chuck Wright asks for help solving profane church vandalism

Damage to church window (FOX Carolina/ May 21, 2018) Damage to church window (FOX Carolina/ May 21, 2018)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright is asking for help tracking down the suspect or suspects responsible for vandalizing a church and writing a demeaning message about him.

Wright posted about the case on Facebook Sunday, stating that the Travelers Rest Baptist Church had been vandalized.

According to the incident report, a suspect broke out eight windows on the backside of the church. Someone also spray-painted two of the doors with the message, "Jesus knows: Sheriff is an inbred [expletive] hick."

Below is the sheriff’s message:

I need some help.
Someone vandalized the Travelers Rest Baptist Church.
I need to know who did this.

They wrote something bad about me, however,
I am so upset that someone did this to a house of God.
Help me find who did this and I will make it worth your while.
Pray for the church.
Thank you in advance.

- Chuck

Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church located on Brewton Road in Spartanburg County. Damage to several of the church's windows could be seen Monday morning.

