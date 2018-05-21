Off-duty Asheville police officer, 1 other person hurt in early morning crash

The Asheville Police Department said an off-duty officer and another person were taken to the hospital after a crash early Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the department said Officer Travis Jones was driving his personal vehicle when he collided with another vehicle that ran a stop sign.

The crash happened on Newfound Road at Dix Creek Road.

Jones was hospitalized along with one of the three people who were in the other car.

Both are expected to recover.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

