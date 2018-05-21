Blasting to begin for new gravity sewer tunnel near downtown Greenville

Blasting is scheduled to begin Monday for the Dig Greenville project near the intersection of Westfield and Riley streets.

The blasting will be between noon and 2 p.m. up to three times per week through August as crews dig 100 feet into the earth.

Officials said the blasting is in an area where an access point will be constructed for new gravity sewer tunnel that is being built under downtown Greenville from Westfield Street to just outside the Greenville Zoo as part of Dig Greenville.

Officials said the one-mile long gravity sewer tunnel will replace the current system for the Reedy River Basin, which affects downtown Greenville all the way to Travelers Rest, that is nearing capacity.

Drilling of the tunnel is scheduled to start in early 2019 and the project should be completed in 2020.

Click here to read more about the project.

MORE NEWS - Cyclists tried to scare cougar but it attacked, killing 1

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.