Reports: Clemson's Hunter Johnson looking to transfer

Multiple media outlets are reporting that Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson is set to transfer.

According to The State, Johnson was battling with senior Kelly Bryant and freshman Trevor Lawrence for the starting quarterback position.

247 Sports said Johnson was a five-star prospect in the 2017 class.

Johnson will have to sit out the 2018 season if he transfers, due to NCAA rules.

