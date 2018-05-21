Attorney files lawsuit to obtain records in Townville school shooting case

An attorney representing the family of 6-year-old Jacob Hall, who was killed in the 2016 shooting at Townville Elementary School, has filed a lawsuit against the prosecutor's office to obtain records in the case.

Attorney Tom Dunaway filed the lawsuit in April. The suit claims the 10th Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office has not released information about the suspect in the shooting in accordance with South Carolina’s Freedom of Information Act.

Dunaway said he has waited nearly two years for the information, which should now be public record since the state ruled that the suspect,15-year-old Jesse Osborne, would be tried as an adult.

Osborne is charged with two counts of murder. Authorities said he killed his father before traveling to the school and opening fire on September 28, 2016.

Read the full lawsuit below.

PREVIOUSLY - Paperwork filed finalizing decision to try Jesse Osborne as an adult

