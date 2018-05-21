Anderson police searching for suspect after bank robbery - FOX Carolina 21

Anderson police searching for suspect after bank robbery

(Source: Fox Carolina) (Source: Fox Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Anderson police are searching for a male suspect after a bank was robbed Monday morning.

Police said the robbery occurred at South State Bank on East Greenville Street around 10 a.m.

According to Capt. Mike Aikens, a tall, heavyset man with a ball cap and sunglasses entered the bank and presented a note to a teller.

The suspect fled in what appeared to be a green, older model Ford Ranger.

The vehicle was last seen on McDuffie Street.

Forensics and investigators were called to the scene.

Aikens said surveillance images of the suspect will be released as soon as they become available.

