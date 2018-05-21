Warrant: Woman out on bond for domestic violence charge stabs man in mouth, shoulder

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a woman was arrested after a stabbing early Monday morning.

Deputies were called to the Spartanburg Medical Center emergency room around 4 a.m. where they found a male victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim had been stabbed in the shoulder and mouth with a knife by 32-year-old Robin Hennington at a location on Jordan Street. Investigators said several witnesses corroborated the victim's story.

A warrant was issued charging Hennington with attempted murder.

Deputies said she was out on bond for a second-degree domestic violence charge involving an incident with another male victim in April in the city of Spartanburg.

