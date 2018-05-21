SLED: Anderson woman staged car crash to get insurance payout - FOX Carolina 21

SLED: Anderson woman staged car crash to get insurance payout

Posted: Updated:
Tracy Whitten (Source: Anderson Co. Detention Center) Tracy Whitten (Source: Anderson Co. Detention Center)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Anderson woman was arrested Friday and charged in connection with staging a vehicle crash to file a false insurance claim.

SLED said Tracy Whitten, 40, was charged with presenting a false claim for insurance.

According to the arrest warrant, Whitten staged a crash at the intersection of Kings Road and Brown Road in Anderson County on Feb. 7 in order to receive an insurance payout. That payout was for more than $6,000.

The state attorney general will prosecute the case.

MORE NEWS - Coroner identifies 2 killed after chase leads to crash in Anderson Co.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.