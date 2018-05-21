SLED: Anderson woman staged car crash to get insurance payout

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Anderson woman was arrested Friday and charged in connection with staging a vehicle crash to file a false insurance claim.

SLED said Tracy Whitten, 40, was charged with presenting a false claim for insurance.

According to the arrest warrant, Whitten staged a crash at the intersection of Kings Road and Brown Road in Anderson County on Feb. 7 in order to receive an insurance payout. That payout was for more than $6,000.

The state attorney general will prosecute the case.

