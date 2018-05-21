Union Co. man accused of trying to solicit minor online

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Monday that a Union County man was arrested after investigators determined he tried to solicit a minor online.

Wilson said Maurice Travon Bonham, 24, of Buffalo is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor.

Bonham is accused of having sexually explicit conversations with a person he believed to be a minor.

Bonham was arrested on May 17, 2018.

If convicted, Bonham could face up to ten years in prison.

