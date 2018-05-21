Duke Energy reports outages affecting 1,500 in Taylors area

Duke Energy said crews were working to fix outages affecting more than a thousand customers on Monday.

The first outage was reported around 6:15 a.m. in the area of Pebble Creek Drive and Mountain Creek. The outage was due to fallen tree limbs damaging equipment.

Another outage was reported between Wade Hampton Boulevard and Stallings Road, although the cause has not yet been determined.

More than 1,500 customers are affected by the outages. The traffic light at Wade Hampton and Rutherford Road was also impacted.

Power restoration is estimated for 4:15 p.m.

