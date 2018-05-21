AAA says drivers will pay highest Memorial Day gas prices since 2014

As gas prices have continued to rise over the past couple weeks, AAA said motorists can expect to pay the highest Memorial Day prices since 2014.

The national average as of Monday was $2.93, jumping 12 cents over the last two weeks. The average in South Carolina as of Monday is $2.63.

In 2014, the average SC gas price was $3.46 going into Memorial Day weekend.

“Although prices are 55 cents higher for North Carolinians and 58 cents higher for South Carolinians this year compared to last Memorial Day, we are still expecting over 1.8 million Carolinians to travel this holiday weekend,” said Tiffany Wright AAA Carolinas spokesperson. “Motorists will feel the spike at the pump, but higher prices won’t keep them from celebrating Memorial Day weekend with a road trip.”

MORE NEWS: Pastor: Mental illness drove man to ram car into his family

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?