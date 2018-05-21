Quieter day before more rain by mid-week

A quiet start to the week gives way to climbing rain chances toward mid-week.

This afternoon, expect the best chance of isolated showers and storms to be across western NC as most of the Upstate looks to stay dry and relatively hot with temperatures in the 80s.

This evening, there’s a chance of a few passing showers across the entire area but no major rain or storms are expected.

For tomorrow and Wednesday, there will be a better chance of scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours. Given recent heavy rains, at least some low-end flood risk will accompany these showers and storms as their movement will be fairly slow.

Toward the end of the week, rain chances decline somewhat as some drier air tries to work in from the northeast. The risk of a few showers and storms will continue, but the coverage should not be widespread.

Over the weekend, all eyes will be on whatever develops (or doesn’t) in the Gulf. One way or another, another resurgence of tropical moisture looks to bring increasing rain chances to the area…especially by Sunday and perhaps into Memorial Day Monday. Stay tuned!

