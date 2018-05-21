Elementary school dismisses early due to Pickens County power ou - FOX Carolina 21

Elementary school dismisses early due to Pickens County power outage

Posted: Updated:
(file photo | Associated Press) (file photo | Associated Press)
SIX MILE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The School District of Pickens County said some elementary school students dismissed early on Monday because their school was without power.

The outage affected Six Mile Elementary School, whose students dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

Afternoon 4K classes, after-school care and the AR celebration were canceled.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.