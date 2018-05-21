Coroner identifies fatal crash victim of Newberry Co.

The Newberry County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Sunday in Newberry Co.

According to officers, the single vehicle accident occurred around 9:30 p.m on Jolly Street, near Wedaman Road in Newberry County.

The coroner has identified the driver as 47 year old, Roger Baker of Greenville, Georgia.

According to the coroner, an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

This incident is still under investigation at this time, per the report.

