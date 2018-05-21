Train collides with pickup truck in Elberton - FOX Carolina 21

Train collides with pickup truck in Elberton

Authorities in Elberton, Georgia were called to the scene of a train collision on Monday.

Police said just before 12:30 p.m., a train collided with a pickup truck on Seaboard Street behind Dairy Queen. There is no word yet on injuries.

Railroad crossings between Elberton Police Department and Seaboard Street are going to be blocked for several hours, officers said.

