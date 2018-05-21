Rain likely Memorial Day weekend and tropical potential with system

After several rainy days lately, the last thing anyone would want is for more rain over Memorial Day weekend. Unfortunately, mother-nature is not going to cooperate much with people's outdoor plans as they ring in the unofficial start of the Summer.

While that is a rather grim outlook, there is some good news in that the start of the long weekend, doesn't look too bad. Right it looks like Friday and Saturday will bring spotty to scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

It's more Sunday and Memorial Day itself when the rain coverage picks up as a developing systems makes in way on land from the Gulf of Mexico. It's too early to determine whether one or both of these days will be total washouts, but rain is certainly looking more likely as that system moves closer to the area.

There's also the off chance that this system, as it moves through the warm ocean waters of the Gulf of Mexico, to become a named tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center has given it a 20% chance for tropical development by this weekend, which isn't the best chance, but still eye-catching given that Atlantic hurricane season doesn't start until June 1st.

Regardless of whether or not the system becomes tropical, it will likely still deliver more rain to the area during the holiday weekend, especially during the 2nd half of it.

This will also not help the already saturated ground from recent heavy rains, so any heavy rain that falls moving forward, is going to have some potential of causing additional flooding.

