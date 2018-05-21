In just over a year, 7 firefighters at same department all welcome new babies

Seven firefighters welcome new babies (Source: Sarah Hutchinson)

A photo of seven new additions to an Oklahoma fire department's family is getting a lot of love on the internet.

The photo was taken by Sarah Hutchinson, the wife of a firefighter with Glenpool Fire Department, who said seven firefighters have welcomed new babies in the last 15 months.

The newest baby was welcomed just four weeks ago.

"We are pretty proud of the babies and the hardworking dads," Hutchinson said. "We really are just a huge family in a small community!"

Hutchinson's photo has received hundreds of shares on her Facebook page and has been picked up by multiple media outlets.

