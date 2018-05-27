Deputies: Wife charged with murder after stabbing death in Greenville Co. apartment

Deputies said a woman has been charged with murder in her husband's death at a Greenville County apartment complex.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to Court Ridge Apartments on Duncan Chapel Road Sunday evening and found a man dead.

The coroner identified the victim as Caleb Joseph Bartram, 25. Bartram was attacked in his home and suffered a fatal wound to the chest, the coroner said.

Deputies said they learned that Bartram had been stabbed in the chest with a knife by his wife, Christina June Bartram, 38.

Christina Bartram had a medical episode while deputies were in her apartment and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies said Monday that warrants had been signed charging Christina Bartram with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. According to arrest warrants with malice aforethought, she used a knife to stab the victim.

Bartram will be transported to the detention center and booked once she is released from the hospital, deputies said.

MORE NEWS - Deputies: Girlfriend charged with murder after domestic dispute turns fatal outside Upstate club

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.