Officials: Body of Anderson man thrown from boat on Lake Hartwell recovered

Anderson County Emergency Management said the body of a man who was thrown from a boat on Lake Hartwell Sunday night was recovered on Wednesday.

Officials said on Sunday, 26-year-old Martin Acevedo from Anderson and another man were trying to make it off the water as a storm approached when both men were thrown from a 19-foot bass-fishing-type boat near Portman Marina.

It happened around 9:15 p.m.

Lt. David Baker said rescue crews mobilized and have been searching the lake since Sunday night.

Two boaters who were out on the water on Sunday night said they stopped to help search for Acevedo after his friend yelled for help.

“The guy said, me and my buddy were thrown out of the boat. I got back in but he is still missing. Can you please help us?" said Trina Love, "He pointed over to the shore and said I heard him whistle over there, so that’s where we immediately went. We’ve got really bright lights on the front of our pontoon, so we went to see if he swam to shore."

Love said she and her family spent about 2 hours searching the area around the marina on Sunday night, but they did not see any signs of the missing boater.

Ryan Herring, the coordinator for Anderson County Technical Rescue said crews are searching areas of the lake with depths up to 100 feet or greater. He said rescue crews can only be out on the lake about 20-30 minutes at a time due to the rain and winds.

South Carolina's Department of Natural Resources lead the search efforts. Anderson County Emergency Management and other county departments assisted in searching for the victim with sonar.

Officials said the search continued Tuesday with the search teams set up in the Broyles Recreation Area off Smyzer Road in Townville.

On Wednesday, DNR said divers from their agency, Greenville and Anderson would be searching with the help of sonar equipment.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., the Anderson Technical Rescue Team confirmed the body of Acevedo had been recovered. They said his body was discovered around noon in approximately 130 feet of water next to the team's designated search area.

Officials say the temperature of the water was around 52 degrees fahrenheit.

