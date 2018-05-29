Heavy rain leads to flooding, evacuations, road closures in western NC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY

The Black Mountain Fire Department confirmed an evacuation was underway for a mobile home park on Tuesday.

According to firefighters, 12 people were evacuated due to flooding at the mobile home park on Portman Villa Road. Fire officials urged anyone who feels they may be in danger to call 911.

Broad River Volunteer Fire and Rescue also asked drivers to avoid the bridge on Crooked Creek Road due to high water. Fire and rescue officials said not to drive through high water on roads and to plan an alternate rout in the area.

Per City of Asheville officials, three streets have now been closed due to high water.

All of Azalea Road has been blocked off. It is closed from U.S. 70 to Swannanoa River Road. Swannanoa River Road from Biltmore Ave to S. Tunnel Road -- Thompson Street is also closed.

HENDERSON COUNTY

A minor mudslide was reported near Bat Cave and the North Carolina Department of Transportation is dealing with the roadway.

Officials said they are monitoring highways 64 and 74 since they connect Bat Cave to the rest of the county.

JACKSON COUNTY

Officials are knocking on doors to warn residents about the potential for rising waters along the Tuckasegee River. Officials said they are trying to be proactive and warn residents, however no flooding has been reported at this time.

Officials are monitoring areas along Highway 107, and between Collowhee and Cashiers.

MCDOWELL COUNTY

A rock slide occurred cutting off traffic along the 8000 block of Lake Tahoma Road. No injuries were reported and Pleasant Gardens Fire Department responded to the scene.

Minor flooding was reported in the Pleasant Gardens community, however no evacuations were underway.

A water rescue was conducted shortly before 5 p.m. after authorities received a call about the victim's house being surrounded by water. The location was on Cane Creek Road. Old Fort Fire Department and McDowell County EMS responded to the scene, where a person was being picked up by boat.

Another person had to be evacuated from their home off Twin Lakes Road.

At 9 p.m., officials warned campers in Catawba Falls Campground off Catawba River Road to evacuate immediately due to the flooding.

A shelter is located at Old Fort Baptists Church at 203 East Main Street.

Anyone needing water rescue should dial 911.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

The town of Lake Lure opened its dam gates to a total of 30 feet to safely balance the continued rising river levels around, police said.

Residents living along the river and other low-lying areas should move to higher ground immediately.

The announcement was made at about 10:30 p.m.

Due to water on the roadway, Highway 64/74a Memorial Highway has been closed for through traffic from the Lake Lure beach area to the area around Esmerelda in Chimney Rock. No through traffic is permitted at this time.

