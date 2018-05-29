Tropical rains to continue with flash flood threat

Flash flooding will continue to be a threat, particularly over western NC in the coming days as rain chances stick around.

Flood concerns remain in much of western NC, with a warning in place for McDowell and Rutherford counties through late this evening. A flood warning continues for Buncombe, Transylvania, Henderson, and Polk counties until late this evening as well.

A flash flood WATCH remains in place for the mountains, and high elevations of the Upstate until 8 AM Thursday.

For the rest of this evening and Thursday, though Alberto will be well away from the region, tropical moisture will linger. Therefore, scattered to numerous rain and storms are still expected. Afternoon highs will likely reach the 80s given longer intervals of sunshine expected.

Friday brings one more day of scattered showers and storms with some flooding threat to persist with as highs reach the 80s. Saturday still looks to offer reduced rain chances before a small uptick in showers occurs Sunday.

Next week looks to bring in some drier air (thankfully!) with little to no chance for rain. Afternoon highs stay in the upper 70s to low/mid 80s, so no runaway heat is expected either!

