Police make arrest in deadly Abbeville stabbing

ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Police said they have made an arrest in a deadly stabbing.

The stabbing took place on Virginia Drive on Saturday after police said an altercation between two men escalated.

The victim was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital and later succumbed to injuries during surgery. He was identified as 36-year-old Willie J. Bell of Abbeville.

Police said Shi-Heme Raquan Price, 20, was identified as the suspect and arrested.

Price was charged with murder and possession of a weapon.

Police said it's not clear how Bell and Price knew each other.

