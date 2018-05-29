Red Cross opens shelters for storm victims in multiple western NC cities

On Tuesday the American Red Cross has announced the opening of several shelters in North Carolina for families impacted by severe weather.

Shelters are set up at the following locations:

First Baptist Church of Old Fort

203 E. Main St.

Old Fort, N.C. Swannanoa First Baptist Church

503 Park Street

Swannanoa, NC Polk County Middle School

321 Wolverine Trail

Mill Spring, NC Bill Creek Baptist Church

1475 Bills Creek Rd

Lake Lure, NC. 28746

The Red Cross Asheville-Mountain Area chapter stated, "Flooding is dangerous, damaging and can be deadly. We urge residents and their families to take appropriate precautions, remain aware of changing weather conditions, and follow all instructions from emergency management and law enforcement."

The American Red cross encourages anyone whose home may have been impacted by the storm to take refuge at the shelter.

People may check shelter availability and whether a shelter is open on the Red Cross Emergency App or text "GETEMERGENCY" to 90999.

The Red Cross encourages anyone coming to a shelter to bring the following items for each member of their family:

• Prescriptions and emergency medications

• Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements

• Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents

• Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

• Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys

• Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

• Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you

• Books, games and other ways to entertain your family and yourself

For more information on what to do before, during and after flash floods or mudslides visit: RedCross.org.

