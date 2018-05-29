Lake Lure PD: Town of Lake Lure declares state of emergency - FOX Carolina 21

Lake Lure PD: Town of Lake Lure declares state of emergency

LAKE LURE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The town of Lake Lure has declared a state of emergency at this time due to rising water levels in Rocky Broad River and Lake Lure.

Flood gates at the dam will stay open until the Rocky Broad river subsides, according to Lake Lure police. 

A flood warning also remains in effect in Rutherford Co., per the report. 

